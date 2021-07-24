New Music: Kem – Lie to Me (Remix featuring Wiz Khalifa)

Singer Kem gives us an all new version of his hit single “Lie to Me” on the remix featuring rapper Wiz Khalifa.

This remix is a fun, Summer cookout jam that features a great sample of “A Little Bit of Love” by Brenda Russell (which was famously used in Big Pun’s “Still Not a Player”).

Kem originally released “Lie to Me” early in 2020 and it was co-written by Anthony Hamilton, James Poyser and Salaam Remi. That was followed by the #1 single “Live Out Your Love” with Toni Braxton which eventually hit #1 on the R&B Radio Charts.

Both songs were included on Kem’s most recently released album “Love Always Wins”.