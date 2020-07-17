New Music: Ledisi – Where I Am (Produced by Ivan Barias)

Ledisi is gearing up for the release of her upcoming album “The Wild Card” and gives us another taste of what to expect. The new song “Where I Am” is available to anyone who pre-orders the album now.

“Where I Am” is a smooth and breezy jam which features production from Ivan Barias and writing from Tyte Writer and Ledisi. The singer sounds absolutely beautiful on it as usual. It definitely has us even more excited about “The Wild Card” which is set to release on August 28th, 2020.

The anticipation for this project began when Ledisi gave us the stunning lead single “Anything For You” earlier this year. This will be the first album that Ledisi releases via her own label Listen Back Entertainment.

In a recent interview with the singer, we spoke to her about the new album, new single, and starting her own label. You can check that out by clicking here.

Get into the groove of “Where I Am” and stay tuned for more on “The Wild Card”!