New Music: PJ Morton – I Can’t Wait

Veteran singer PJ Morton has created an anthem for all of those out there missing their special someone on his new single “I Can’t Wait”. This is the first official single he has released since his win at this year’s Grammy Awards for Best R&B Song with “Say So” featuring JoJo.

“I Can’t Wait” reminds us that you should not take the good times for granted and appreciate what we have in the moment.

This comes on the heels of Morton releasing his “The Piano Album” live album earlier this year. He also made an appearance on the impactful Q. Parker song “I Need You”.

Morton has stayed active during the pandemic, launching a weekly live trivia show called The Culture. He was also recently nominated for a BET Award for Best Gospel/Inspirational Song.