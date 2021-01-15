New Music: Stokley – Cascade (featuring The Bonfyre)

Generations collide as legendary Mint Condition front man Stokley Williams comes together with breakout star The Bonfyre for his new single “Cascade”.

The uptempo jam has an undeniable groove that allows both artists to showcase their skillsets while giving you something to nod your head to.

This is the latest single given to us by Stokley as he proceeds towards the release of his sophomore solo album “Sankofa”. He previously released the #1 hit single “She…” and followed that up with the Snoop Dogg assisted “Vibrant”.

There is currently no release date for the upcoming “Sankofa” album as its arrival was undoubtedly impacted by the pandemic. Stokley recently spoke to us about the creation of the album in an interview we did with him.