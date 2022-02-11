New Video: Kenny Lattimore – Lose You

Kenny Lattimore has just released the visual for his latest single “Lose You”. The sensual music video was directed by Eboni J. and Les Krone.

He adds about “Lose You”:

“This song stretched me as an artist to perform in a contemporary style that I had not before. I am very proud of the outcome”.

The song was included on the singer’s recently relesaed album “Here To Stay” which came out in 2021.

Also in case you missed it, we recently caught up with Kenny Lattimore for an interview. During our conversation, we got the background on this latest album.

You can also check out our recently released list of the Top 10 Best Kenny Lattimore songs.