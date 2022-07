R&B duo Ruff Endz continue the promotion of their latest album with the release of the visual for new single “Congratulations”. The song originally released as a single back in early 2021, but just now gets the video treatment.

The song was included on the group’s fifth album “Rebirth” which released last year in 2021.

The group have also released other videos from “Rebirth” including “Hopeless”, “Party Over Here”, and most recently “Your Body” featuring Krayzie Bone.