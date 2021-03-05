New Video: Tank – Can’t Let It Show

Tank returns with the visual for his latest single “Can’t Let it Show”.

The video captures Tank showing off his vulnerable side as he pleads with his lady to forgive him.

The song was written by Tank himself and features a very nostalgic sample of Kate Bush’s “This Woman’s Work” which was also made famous by Maxwell on his cover in 2001. “Can’t Let It Show” is currently being added at radio and is poised to added another hit single to Tank’s resume.

In case you missed it, Tank previously released the stripped down acoustic EP “While You Wait” last year during the height of the pandemic. We caught up with him for an interview during that time to discuss the project and his history.