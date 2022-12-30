New Video: Tank – No Limit (featuring Alex Isley)

Dec 30, 2022

Tank continues the promotion of his latest and final album “R&B Money” by dropping a visual for the song “No Limit” featuring Alex Isley.

The video was directed by Jonathan Hernandez and choreographed by Francisco “Cisco” Ruelas. The single is the follow up to his #1 hit “Slow” featuring J. Valentine.

Also included on “R&B Money” was the previous #1 hit singles “Can’t Let It Show” and “I Deserve”.

Next year, Tank will be heading out on the road as part of the “Legacy Tour” with Keith Sweat, Guy and New Edition.

