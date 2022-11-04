Tank Once Again Reaches #1 On R&B Radio With Latest Single “Slow” featuring

Tank has reached the #1 spot on the R&B Radio Charts once again with his latest single “Slow” featuring J. Valentine. This is the seventh #1 single on this chart overall from Tank.

“Slow” was featured on Tank’s 10th and final album “R&B Money” which was released earlier this year. This is the third number one single from that album, following in the footsteps of “Can’t Let It Show” and “I Deserve”.

In addition, both “Slow” and “R&B Money” received nominations for “Best Collaboration” and “Album of The Year” at the 2022 Soul Train Awards.

Tank and J. Valentine have also been going strong with their “R&B Money” Podcast via iHeartMedia and Charlamagne tha God’s Black Effect Podcast Network, which has featured guests Jamie Foxx, Babyface, JoJo, LeToya Luckett, Jon B., and more.