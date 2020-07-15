PJ Morton Releases “Buy Back the Block” to Give Back to Those in Need in His Native New Orleans

PJ Morton takes an opportunity to honor the life of the late Nipsey Hussle as well motivate minorities to take ownership of their neighborhood in his new video “Buy Back the Block”.

The visual is a way to reminder the viewer of the power of the black dollar. PJ is joined by his daughter Peyton as they drive and donate $500 each to community members impacted by the pandemic. Those who are able to benefit from his generosity include: a recent college grad tasked with covering her family’s medical expenses, a single father of twins, and a couple with a newborn, all of whom lost their jobs due to COVID-19, in addition to an elderly husband and wife whose home is on the verge of foreclosure.

The song was originally included on PJ’s 2019 album “Paul”. This comes on the heels of the release of another single “I Can’t Wait” earlier this month.

PJ Morton also released “The Piano Album” acoustic project earlier this year.