PJ Releases New Single “To The Ones”

Soulful R&B singer and songwriter PJ has officially released her latest single and accompanying music video, “To The Ones.” The track is currently available across all major music streaming platforms.

Produced by industry veterans T-Minus and Steve Bilodeau, “To The Ones” delivers an emotionally tender and empowering message. The record was intentionally crafted to uplift and inspire women who are currently navigating toxic or abusive situations, offering them a musical pillar of resilience.

This new solo release arrives on the heels of a massive career milestone for the artist. PJ recently collaborated with Grammy Award-winning rapper J. Cole, landing a feature on the track “Legacy” off of his highly anticipated seventh studio album, The Fall-Off.

While PJ continues to build her profile as a front-facing solo artist, she has already established a formidable reputation behind the scenes. Before stepping into the solo spotlight, she built a highly successful career as a go-to songwriter for some of the music industry’s most prominent figures.

Notable Past Songwriting Collaborations Include:

Usher

Latto

Chris Brown

Charlie Puth

Wiz Khalifa