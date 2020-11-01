Porcelan Releases Debut Album “Mood Ring” + Video for Stevie Wonder Collaboration “Toxic”

Breakout R&B sensation Porcelan has just released her long anticipated debut album “Mood Ring”. She also gives us a look at the visual for her single “Toxic” which features the legendary Stevie Wonder on harmonica.

“Mood Ring” releases via the Made In Memphis Entertainment/Beat Root label imprint. Porcelan adds about the release of her debut album:

“There are so many things that have inspired me to name and record my debut album, Mood Ring. Mood Ring is the idea of not being boxed-in. I have been anticipating to show the world the many dimensions to who I am. Life is a mood. Each day you want to feel something different from it. I wanted to put a project together that spoke to people and their day to day lives. I wanted to talk about different relationships that people encounter.

Porcelan has been releasing a string of singles during the quarantine of 2020 which culminate with this album.

In case you missed it, we recently interviewed Porcelan to get her background as an artist and the scoop on her debut album.

Make sure to check out “Mood Ring” now!