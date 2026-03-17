Raheem DeVaughn Shares Video For The 20th Anniversary Edition Of His Hit Single “You”

Grammy Award-winning R&B powerhouse Raheem DeVaughn is celebrating two decades of his classic hit “YOU” with the release of a 20th Anniversary Edition and a sleek new music video. Directed by Neptune XXI, the visuals are set to debut on BET Soul and various BET Network properties later this week.

The anniversary track serves as a centerpiece for DeVaughn’s milestone 10th studio album, The Quiet Storm Lover (Volume 1). Following a successful exclusive direct-to-consumer launch via Even.Biz in February, the album is now available on all major streaming and download platforms, with the exception of Spotify.

DeVaughn, who currently hosts the DMV’s top-rated evening radio program, “The Original Quiet Storm” on WHUR 96.3 FM, says the project reflects his current balance between the airwaves and the recording booth.

“This is a special album for me and a special time in my life,” DeVaughn stated. “I am able to enjoy two of the things that I love the most—singing and being a radio personality. There can’t be love in the bedroom without the ‘Quiet Storm’ vibes.”

Regarding the new music video, the singer-songwriter emphasized a minimalist approach: “I wanted to keep it grown and sexy without doing too much and let the song do its thing.”

The release precedes a busy spring for the artist, during which he will embark on the SAY YES, THE TOUR Starting April 8th in Newark, NJ. DeVaughn joins Floetry and Teedra Moses for a highly anticipated 26-city trek across the U.S.

Known as much for his humanitarian efforts as his vocal range, DeVaughn continues to lead The LoveLife Foundation. He also remains a vocal advocate for public health through his partnership with Gilead Sciences, using his nightly performances to raise awareness regarding HIV/AIDS within the community.

Fans can catch DeVaughn on the airwaves via WHUR 96.3 FM or on SiriusXM Channel 141 for “The Quiet Storm In The Garden Of Love” during weekend broadcasts.