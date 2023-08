Veteran R&B artist Sammie returns with the brand new album “Love Always Wins” (L.A.W.).

Included on the album are 11 all new songs including the lead single “Touch Yourself”.

This is the follow up album to “Such is Life” which he released in 2020. He also released the EP “Satin Sheets” late in 2022.

Sammie also joined the super group R.S.V.P. alongside Ray-J, Bobby V., and Pleasure P. They released their debut single “Money Everywhere” in 2022.