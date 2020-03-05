Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men Returns With New Single “All I Do” (Exclusive)

The excitement has been building for years now since Shawn Stockman of the legendary group Boyz II Men officially announced he’d be releasing his long awaited solo album. He gave us a taste of what to expect when he gave us the “Shawn” EP back in 2018.

We get a step closer to the release of the solo debut album from Shawn Stockman with the release of the new single “All I Do”. We are excited to exclusively premiere the song on the site today a day before its official release.

The song was produced by Shawn’s frequent collaborator Tim Kelley and is a touching ballad over a stripped down production. The beautiful lyrics to the song find Shawn showering his woman with love and praise.

This is expected to be the latest single featured on Shawn’s upcoming album which will release via SRG/ILS. In a previous interview, Shawn told us what to expect on the album:

The album is called “shawn”. It’s almost like me saying “Hello, how are you? My name is Shawn”. I didn’t want to go too eclectic in terms of the creative process. I kept what felt most natural and comfortable to me which is R&B love songs. I worked with Tim Kelley, Raphael Saadiq and Antonio Dixon. Those were the only producers I did songs with and I did some myself. I didn’t want to fill it with a bunch of other people’s ideas because I wanted the body of work to have a level of consistency creatively.

Stockman previously had success with his solo single “Feel Lil Som’n” which was also produced by Tim Kelley. Get into the new single “All I Do” and stay tuned for an announcement on the album soon!