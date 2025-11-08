Shazam Conner (of H-Town) Releases New Solo Single “Back It Up For Love”

Shazam Conner, the founding member and lead singer of the legendary R&B group H-Town, has released his brand new single, “Back It Up For Love,” available now worldwide on all major streaming platforms.

The new track is pure Southern Soul, delivering a feel-good sound that seamlessly blends classic Soul/R&B with a distinct hint of Country music. The song is perfectly tailored to become the next viral hit for the line dance community.

“Back It Up For Love” arrives fresh off a string of significant solo successes for Shazam Conner. Since launching his solo career in 2023, he has consistently proven his staying power on the charts:

“Throwback”: This previous single spent 9 weeks on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart, peaking at #24 earlier this month.

“Strokey Doke”: Reached #27 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart.

“Pac Man”: Hit #4 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart and #29 on the Adult Contemporary chart.

“Weekend” (with Bobby V): Spent an impressive 20 weeks on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart, peaking at #21.

Shazam Conner is globally recognized as the voice behind H-Town’s 1993 platinum hit single, “Knockin’ da Boots.”

His solo ventures, beginning in 2023, have already amassed millions of streams, garnering over 20 million views on TikTok alone, underscoring his continued popularity and relevance. Shazam Conner is currently finalizing his debut solo album, which is set for release in 2026. He is also preparing to announce dates for his upcoming Back It Up For Love Tour.

Stream the new Southern Soul single “Back It Up For Love” by Shazam Conner now!