Storm Ford Releases New EP “Down Payment” (Stream)

R&B artist and accomplished songwriter Storm Ford has released her highly anticipated new EP, “Down Payment”, available everywhere now. This eight song collection marks a pivotal transition for Storm, moving from behind the scenes to center stage, bringing a fresh and profound perspective to contemporary R&B.

Splitting her time between New York and Atlanta, Storm Ford proudly stands as one of the first outwardly Indigenous R&B singers, representing her unique Nigerian, Laotian, and Native American heritage. She is a dedicated member of the Narragansett Indian Tribe, the descendants of the aboriginal people of the State of Rhode Island.

Since launching her music career in 2018, Storm has established herself as an in-demand songwriter, signed to LVRN / Warner Chappell. Her impressive penmanship is credited on records for major artists, including Mary J. Blige (“Here I Am”), Ari Lennox (“Queen Space”), Alex Vaughn (“So Be It”), and Baby Rose (“At Your Best”), among others.

Known for her captivating live performances, Storm has previously opened for Isaia Huron and shared the stage with artists like RAYE and Lekan during GRAMMY week in Los Angeles in 2024.

The “Down Payment” EP serves as a powerful statement, cementing STORM’s status as a compelling solo artist. The collection explores the emotional complexities of young love and toxic relationships, with each track acting as an intimate timestamp of her experiences.

Through soulful melodies and profound, nuanced lyrics, Storm personifies the people and relationships in her songs as emotional investments. This unique concept forms the thematic backbone of the EP, showcasing her depth both as a vocalist and a storyteller.

With the release of “Down Payment”, a ‘STORM’ is undeniably coming to the R&B landscape, offering a unique sound and point of view rooted in both her diverse heritage and her experience shaping the sound of modern soul music.