Tank Hits #1 Spot On Billboard R&B Chart With Latest Single “Control”, Lands Role On TV Show “Reasonable Doubt”

Multi-platinum R&B artist Tank has reached a new career milestone, officially securing his 11th No. 1 single on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart with the hit “Control”. The track, which draws inspiration from Janet Jackson’s classic of the same name, has been praised for its ability to blend nostalgic elements with a contemporary R&B sound.

In addition to his musical success, Tank is set to join the fourth season of the hit Hulu drama Reasonable Doubt. He will portray Eric Cropper, a high-profile R&B star and a long-term client of lead character Jax, played by Emayatzy Corinealdi.

The character is described as a charming yet calculating figure who is accustomed to achieving his goals at any cost. This role follows Tank’s previous acting turns in projects such as HBO’s Togetherness and BET’s The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story.

The artist’s momentum continues as he recently participated in the anticipated Verzuz battle against fellow R&B veteran Tyrese. The matchup has been hailed by fans as a significant celebration of the genre, pitting two of its most enduring voices against one another.

With a dominant presence across music charts, streaming television, and live performance platforms, Tank continues to solidify his position as a primary force in the modern R&B landscape.