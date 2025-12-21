Tank Releases Video For Latest Single “Control”

Tank is ending 2025 on a high note with the premiere of the official music video for “CONTROL.” Marking his first major move under a new global partnership with BMG, the video showcases a sleek, intentional side of the R&B General. Directed by Danil Demichev, the visual centers Tank’s commanding presence amidst sharp, modern choreography, signaling a sophisticated new chapter in his storied career.

The release caps off a landmark year that saw Tank conquer Broadway with a celebrated run in Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen. Between his stage success and making history by tying Usher and Charlie Wilson for the most No. 1s on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart (via his feature on Aaliyah’s “Gone”), Tank remains an immovable force in the industry. Whether he is breaking the internet with the R&B Money Podcast or delivering show-stopping performances on the Tamron Hall Show, “CONTROL” proves that Tank’s influence is only expanding.