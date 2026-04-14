Teedra Moses Announces New PJ Morton Produced Single “Single” + Upcoming Album

Grammy-nominated R&B singer-songwriter Teedra Moses has officially announced her return with the upcoming release of her new single, “Single.” The track serves as the lead offering from her fifth studio album, which is slated for release later this year.

The new record was produced by Grammy-winning artist PJ Morton and co-written by Moses. It marks her first new material following the release of Complex Simplicity (Reimagined), a project that revisited her debut’s themes through the lens of her current artistic and personal growth.

The track is set to officially released on Friday, April 17th.

The partnership with PJ Morton marks a significant collaboration for the project. Known for her soulful storytelling, Moses’ latest work is expected to continue the momentum generated by her recent retrospective EP while pivoting toward the sound of her forthcoming full-length LP.

In addition to the new music announcement, Moses has been confirmed as a special guest on Floetry’s “Say Yes” Tour. The North American circuit is scheduled to run throughout April and May 2026, bringing the R&B veteran to stages across the United States.