Teedra Moses Releases New Song “Single” (Produced by PJ Morton)

R&B veteran Teedra Moses has officially marked her return to the music scene with the release of her latest single, aptly titled “Single.” The track serves as the lead offering from her highly anticipated fifth studio album, and is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Produced and co-written by GRAMMY Award-winner PJ Morton, the song addresses the frequent public speculation regarding Moses’ relationship status. The track opens with the pointed line, “Damn Tee, tell me why you single…”—a prompt Moses uses to reclaim the narrative around solo living.

“When PJ sent me the music, the lyrics poured out of me immediately,” Moses stated. “People are always curious about why I’m single, as if something must be wrong. But the truth is, the choice is mine. I know what I want, and I refuse to settle for anything less.”

The release coincides with Moses’ current stint on the road. She is appearing as a featured artist on Floetry’s “Say Yes” Tour, which is scheduled to run across domestic markets throughout April and May 2026.

While a release date for the full-length project has not yet been set, further details are forthcoming.