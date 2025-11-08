The Amours Release Video For Latest Single “Prove”

R&B sister duo The Amours—Jakiya and Shaina—have released the official visualizer for their latest single, “Prove,” marking another bold step in their genre-bending ascent within the contemporary R&B landscape.

Directed by Tife (@shotbytife), the “Prove” visualizer captures The Amours in an intimate and evocative setting, perfectly matching the song’s theme of trust, vulnerability, and unapologetic emotional expression.

“Prove” finds The Amours at a distinct creative peak, seamlessly fusing a classic soul sensibility with modern production polish.

The track, which was recorded ahead of their 2025 album, delves into the essential emotional currency of proof in relationships. The duo layers candid, heartfelt lyricism with their warm, signature harmonies and sophisticated minimalist instrumentation.

This latest release follows the success of their long-awaited debut album, “Girls Will Be Girls”, which is available now on all streaming platforms.

The project is a vibrant, vulnerable, and celebratory collection that captures the multifaceted experiences of womanhood, love, and empowerment. The album was Executive-Produced by the acclaimed producer Camper, blending lush harmonies, warm R&B grooves, and genre-bending production to create a sound that is both timeless and modern.

Building on the momentum of their acclaimed “CHANGES” EP and singles like “Clarity” and “Pick Me Up” (ft. TA Thomas), the album showcases The Amours’ evolution into fully realized artists and storytellers.