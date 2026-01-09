The Colleagues Release “Tell Me Your Name II” Featuring Raheem DeVaughn, October London & Vandell Andrew

Jan 9, 2026 | New Music

Production team The Colleagues have released their single “Tell Me Your Name II” featuring Raheem DeVaughn, Vandell Andrew, and October London.

The track is characterized by a mid-tempo, “Quiet Storm” aesthetic that blends live instrumentation with polished studio production. The song leans heavily on the contrast between Raheem DeVaughn’s classic, multi-layered neo-soul delivery and October London’s baritone, which is often compared to the style of Marvin Gaye.

Unlike a standard R&B track where the vocal takes total precedence, Vandell Andrew’s saxophone acts as a third “voice,” weaving through the verses and taking a prominent solo during the bridge. The production by The Colleagues utilizes a steady, snapping percussion line and warm Rhodes piano chords, creating a late-night, lounge-inspired atmosphere.

The song was released as a standout single for The Colleagues, who have been further moving into the “artist-producer” role by curating collaborations between veteran R&B singers and contemporary instrumentalists.

