The Dream Releases New Album “Love/Hate II” (Stream)

Nineteen years after the release of his gold-certified, genre-defining debut album Love/Hate, nine-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer THE-DREAM has officially released its long-awaited sequel. The 17-track full-length album, Love/Hate II, is available now across all streaming platforms via RadioKilla Records and Republic Records.

The new album continues THE-DREAM’s legacy of pairing his signature falsetto and R&B production with heavyweight hip-hop and R&B collaborators. Key tracks on the project include:

“Be My Lady” (feat. T.I.): The album’s new single features heavy synths and a classic Atlanta-style verse from T.I., culminating in an anthemic chorus.

“Perfect” (feat. Rick Ross): A soulful, piano-driven track highlighted by a guest verse from Rick Ross.

“Powder Coat” (feat. Pusha T & Swizz Beatz): An energetic collaboration that unites three of the industry’s most elite talents over fiery production.

“Papi Te Ama” (feat. Kelly ‘Dria’ Rowland): A boundary-pushing duet that showcases the project’s vocal versatility.

Love/Hate II arrives on the heels of significant promotional momentum. The rollout was spearheaded by the lead single “Bring That Body,” which earned a spot on VIBE’s list of “The 50 Hip-Hop And R&B Releases You Need On Your Playlist.” THE-DREAM previously teased the album’s ambitious scope in Variety, describing it as a sonic progenitor to the original 2007 project.

The album was further propelled by the release of “Tampa,” a smooth, bedroom-ready track featuring USHER and produced by Pharrell Williams. The collaboration continues a long-standing creative partnership between THE-DREAM and USHER, following previous fan-favorite tracks like 2016’s “Forget About Her” and 2024’s “Cold Blooded.” Media outlets praised the track, with YouKnowIGotSoul noting that the pairing “remains a gold standard for R&B synergy.”

The release of Love/Hate II coincides with major industry recognition for the multi-Diamond-certified architect of modern R&B. The New York Times recently honored THE-DREAM as one of “The 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters.” Recognizing his massive cultural footprint, the publication noted his defining contributions to some of the biggest pop and R&B smashes of the 21st century, including Rihanna’s “Umbrella,” Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” Mariah Carey’s “Touch My Body,” and Justin Bieber’s “Baby.”

Fans can stream Love/Hate II now. In addition to digital availability, exclusive signed CDs, vinyl editions, and the first official merchandise drop for the Love/Hate II era are available for purchase on THE-DREAM’s official website.