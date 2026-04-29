The R&B Tour: Predicting the Ultimate Usher & Chris Brown 2026 Setlist

The announcement of “The R&B Tour”—a massive 33-date co-headlining stadium run featuring Usher and Chris Brown—has officially set the music world on fire. From the moment the joint teaser commercial dropped on Instagram, fans have been scrambling to secure tickets for what is already being hailed as the tour of the decade. This trek is a monumental moment for contemporary R&B, uniting two of the genre’s most prolific and polarizing icons on a scale rarely seen.

The pairing of these two powerhouses is a collision of multi-generational legacies. Usher Raymond, currently celebrating over 30 years in the industry, has just come off a career-defining 2024 that saw him headline Super Bowl LVIII and release his ninth studio album, Coming Home. With over 80 million records sold worldwide and eight Grammy Awards to his name, he remains the gold standard for R&B showmanship. On the other side of the stage stands Chris Brown, who has spent the last 20 years evolving from a teen pop sensation into the “King of R&B” for a new generation. Brown recently wrapped his sold-out Breezy Bowl XX World Tour, which became the highest-grossing tour ever by a solo Black American male artist, earning nearly $300 million.

Having tracked both of these artists for nearly two decades through our R&B platform, we know that their catalogs aren’t just deep—they are the blueprints for modern R&B. For a co-headlining stadium show of this magnitude, the challenge isn’t finding enough hits; it’s figuring out how to fit thirty years of combined dominance into a single night.

Based on recent tour data and the sheer scale of their 2026 momentum, here is our expanded prediction for what the ultimate stadium setlist should look like.

Here is our predicted setlist for The R&B Tour 2026.

Phase 1: The Kings’ Arrival (Joint Performance)

The show should start with both icons on stage simultaneously to set the stadium energy. Expect high-tempo hits that bridge their two eras.

1) “Party” (Chris Brown feat. Usher & Gucci Mane) – The obvious opener to set the mood.

2) “New Flame” (Chris Brown feat. Usher & Rick Ross) – Highlighting their vocal chemistry early.

3) “Caught Up” (Usher) – Bringing that signature Usher 808-heavy energy.

4) “Run It!” (Chris Brown) – A nod to the debut that started it all for Breezy.

Phase 2: The Chris Brown “11:11” Experience

Chris is known for his choreography and rapid-fire hit delivery. This section will likely highlight his recent 11:11 success mixed with his “Club King” classics.

5) “Wall to Wall” – A dance-heavy throwback for the day-one fans.

6) “Indigo” – Smooth, mid-tempo vibes that keep the stadium moving.

7) “Liquor” – A powerful, cinematic inclusion to help transition the set.

8) “Sensational” – His current global smash that has become a staple of his 2026 performances.

9) “Under The Influence” – The viral hit that proved his catalog’s longevity.

10) “Ayo” / “Loyal” – A high-energy medley to close out the first solo block.

11) “No Guidance” – The ultimate modern anthem that everyone in the stadium will be singing word-for-word.

Phase 3: The Usher “Confessions” Takeover

Usher will likely pivot the energy toward pure R&B soul and vocal precision. Expect a heavy dose of the Confessions and 8701 era that defined a generation.

12) “My Way” – Bringing that classic 1997 swagger to the stadium stage.

13) “U Remind Me” – Taking fans back to the smooth 8701 era.

14) “U Got It Bad” – Expect a heavy dose of choreography and maybe a signature hat-trick here.

15) “Nice & Slow” – The lights dim as Usher takes it back to the quintessential slow jam.

16) “Burn” – A stadium-wide sing-along that never fails to hit.

17) “Confessions Part II” – The song that defined a decade of R&B.

18) “Climax” – Showcasing that world-class falsetto that remains unmatched in 2026.

Phase 4: The “Slow Jam” Interlock (Trading Hits)

This is where the magic happens. Imagine a rotating stage where the two take turns performing their most iconic ballads back-to-back.

19) “With You” (Chris Brown)

20) “Superstar” (Usher)

21) “Say Goodbye” (Chris Brown)

22) “There Goes My Baby” (Usher)

23) “Deuces” (Chris Brown)

24) “U Don’t Have to Call” (Usher)

Phase 5: The Grand Finale

The lights go down, the bass kicks up, and the entire stadium turns into a club.

25) “OMG” (Usher)

26) “Yeah 3x” (Chris Brown)

27) “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” (Usher)

28) “Forever” (Chris Brown)

29) “Yeah!” (The Ultimate Finale – featuring a potential cameo by Lil Jon in select cities)

Why This Setlist Works for Fans:

Balance: It honors Chris Brown’s dancing dominance while giving Usher the floor for his legendary vocal runs. “The R&B Tour” isn’t just about the music; it’s a social event. With a portion of every ticket sold going to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, it’s a tour with a purpose. As we’ve seen from our Chris Brown and Usher over the years, these two have consistently evolved to stay at the top of their game.

What did we miss? Which deep cut from our Chris Brown or Usher interview archives should they add to the list? Let us know in the comments!