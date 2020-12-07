The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 121 *Revisiting The Year 1999 In R&B*

On this week of the #SoulBackPodcast, we revisit R&B in 1999 and what was going out during that era of R&B. Names that will pop up during this conversation are Sisqo, Donell Jones, Ginuwine, TLC and Destiny’s Child. We talk about some of our favorite albums and songs from that year and also discuss some of the sleepers that people may have forgot about. We also discuss the industry during that time and some of the trends were happening during that time.

0:00:01 – Reflecting back on the state of the industry of 1999

0:02:50 – Reflecting on Donell Jones’ “Where I Wanna Be”

0:05:25 – Looking at Brian McKnight’s “Back At One”

0:07:30 – Looking at releases from Chico DeBarge, Silk, Montell Jordan, Eric Benet

0:16:33 – Talking about Destiny’s Child “The Writing’s on the Wall”

0:20:04 – Is TLC’s “FanMail” better than “CrazySexyCool”?

0:23:03 – Looking at releases from 702, Mary J. Blige and Mariah Carey

0:33:43 – Looking at the 1999 rookies in R&B

0:44:24 – Rookie Of The Year Of 1999

0:48:30 – Looking back at Ginuwine’s “100% Ginuwine”

0:51:00 – Top 3 albums of 1999

Follow our podcast on Podbean: https://youknowigotsoul.podbean.com/

Follow our podcast on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6oLmNUkcXrAqsQP5EBJ4dk

Follow our podcast on Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/ca/podcast/youknowigotsoul-podcast/id998813013

Follow our podcast on Google Play: https://play.google.com/music/listen?u=0#/ps/Imoe7gt6vd4v6iuf4yq5fyhy3e4