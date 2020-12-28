The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 124 *Revisiting The Year 1996 In R&B*

On this week of the #SoulBackPodcast, we revisit R&B in 1996 and what was going out during that era of R&B. Names that will pop up during this conversation are Toni Braxton, New Edition, Ginuwine, 112, Dru Hill, SWV and Keith Sweat. We talk about some of our favorite albums and songs from that year and also discuss some of the sleepers that people may have forgot about. We also discuss the industry during that time and some of the trends were happening during that time.

0:00:00 – Celebrating the holidays

0:03:22 – R&B Trivia: What group are they from?

0:09:15 – Looking back at Toni Braxton’s “Secrets” and Aaliyah’s “One In A Million”

0:15:40 – Reflecting on SWV’s “New Beginning” and Keith Sweat’s self-titled

0:19:35- Looking back at Blackstreet, Babyface and Luther Vandross

0:23:00 – New Edition’s “Home Again” comeback

0:28:45 – Debut albums from 1996

0:50:30 – Rookie Of The Year Of 1996

0:54:00 – Top 3 albums of 1996

