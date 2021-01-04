The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 125 *Revisiting The Year 1995 In R&B*

On this week of the #SoulBackPodcast, we revisit R&B in 1995 and what was going out during that era of R&B. Names that will pop up during this conversation are Mariah Carey, Jodeci, Faith Evans, D’Angelo, Mariah Carey, R Kelly, Monica and Deborah Cox. We talk about some of our favorite albums and songs from that year and also discuss some of the sleepers that people may have forgot about. We also discuss the industry during that time and some of the trends were happening during that time.

0:00:00 – Looking at 1995

0:03:41 – Revisiting Mariah Carey’s “Daydream” album

0:06:13 – The “Waiting To Exhale” soundtrack

0:09:33 – Looking at R. Kelly’s self-titled album

0:11:25- Jodeci’s “The Show, The After Party, The Hotel”

0:14:00 – Xscape’s “Off the Hook” album

0:18:11 – Debut albums from 1996

0:46:10 – Rookie Of The Year Of 1996

0:49:55 – Top 3 albums of 1996

