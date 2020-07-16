The Top 10 Best Songs by Deborah Cox

We took some time to dig into the entire discography from the legendary Deborah Cox to uncover her Top 10 Best Songs. The singer has put together quite a career to date, with a couple of classics albums and tons of hit singles.

There is pretty much no doubt that Deborah Cox is one of the standout R&B artists out of the 90’s era. Her first two albums “Deborah Cox” and “One Wish” could easily be considered classics.

Perhaps most interesting about her career is that she reached a whole new audience via massive dance remixes to her singles like “Things Just Ain’t the Same” and “Nobody’s Supposed To Be Here”. She would go on to release original dance hits in the decades to follow.

Take note that we did not consider her album “Destination Moon” during this review because it lands more in the Jazz genre. It’s also important to note how criminal it is that we haven’t got a new album from Deborah Cox since “The Promise” in 2008.

You can also click here for our most recent interview with Deborah Cox.

Without further ado, here is our list in chronological order:

Her Dallas Austin produced debut single introduced us to the singer and kicked off a massive run of success.

Another single from her debut album, the fresh production and standout vocals make this one a winner.

This one is still in rotation even though it wasn’t a big hit as a single. You can never go wrong with properly placed horns in the production!

The original version of this song was placed on the classic “Money Talks” soundtrack, and the dance remix became a bigger hit.

Another song that had a massive dance remix, but we’re always drawn to the original slow jam version. Written by Montell Jordan.

One of the most vulnerable, heartfelt and vocally impressive ballads we can remember from the 90’s.

This was the lead single from her third album and always felt it was a positive progression sonically for Deborah Cox as an artist.

This Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis produced gem was the first single on Deborah’s 4th album “The Promise”.

This single was expected to be the lead from her long awaited album “Work of Art”.

This Rico Love produced song is another nice progression for Deborah’s sound.

Honorable Mention:

The Sound of My Tears (from the “Deborah Cox” album)

Just Be Good to Me (from the “Deborah Cox” album)

It’s Over Now (from the “One Wish” album)

September (from the “One Wish” album)

Love Is On The Way (from the “One Wish” album)

Givin It Up (from “The Morning After” album)

You Know Where My Heart Is (from “The Promise” album)

All Over Me (from “The Promise” album)