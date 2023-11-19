The SoulBack R&B Podcast Episode 152 *Revisiting The Year 2013 In R&B*

On this week of the #SoulBackPodcast, we revisit R&B in 2013 and what was going out during that era of R&B. Names that will pop up during this conversation are Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, TGT, Kelly Rowland, Ariana Grande and Robin Thicke. We talk about some of our favorite albums and songs from that year and also discuss some of the sleepers that people may have forgot about. We also discuss the industry during that time and some of the trends were happening during that time.

0:01:00 – The early beginnings of the SoulBack R&B Podcast

0:07:20 – Looking at the debut projects of K. Michelle, Mack Wilds, Sevyn Streeter, Ariana Grande

0:13:50 – Releases from female artists like Beyonce, Tamar Braxton, Kelly Rowland, Chrisette Michele, Fantasia

0:27:30 – Releases from male artists like Justin Timberlake, TGT, Joe, R. Kelly

0:50:50 – Rookie Of The Year of 2013

0:53:40 – Top 3 albums of 2013

