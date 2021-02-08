The Top 10 Best Songs by Case

For the next edition of our Top 10 Best Songs list series, we revisit the discography of the legendary singer Case.

Case is clearly one of the biggest R&B singers to emerge from the 90’s and has continued to be one of the most consistent with releasing good music to this day. He’s had some true standout timeless singles, but also plenty that have gone overlooked or not chosen as a single ta all.

Choosing the list below was a challenge, but we made sure to choose plenty of extra honorable mention songs so really spotlight his catalog.

Click Here to view our article where Case exclusively chose his 5 songs he felt should have been singles. Click Here for our most recent interview with Case.

Without further ado, here is our list of the Top 10 Best Case Songs in chronological order (Click any song title to listen to that song).

One of Case’s most memorable songs and an early hit that turned him into a star and became a timeless jam.



An epic collaboration among two of the best R&B singers from the 90’s.



A timeless wedding song that has become notable for it’s feature of a young Beyonce in the video.



One of the more slept on singles from Case but still one of his best.



The song that has become the signature song from Case and also has a pretty unique backstory.



One of our favorite Case album cuts, this one is a real heartfelt ballad.



“The Rose Experience” ranks among Case’s best albums and a big reason for that was the lead single “Lovely”.



Another of our favorite Case album cuts and a true standout from “The Rose Experience” album.



The most recent hit single from Case which found the singer in vintage form.



A great example of how Case continues to stay true to his core sound over two decades into his career.



Honorable Mention:

-More to Love (from the “Case” album)

-Cryin Over Time (from the “Case” album)

-If (from the “Personal Conversation” album)

-Scandalous (featuring Cam’Ron) (from the “Personal Conversation” album)

-Wishful Thinking (from the “Open Letter” album)

-No Regrets (featuring Charlie Wilson) (from the “Open Letter” album)

-Even Though (from the “Open Letter” album)

-Shoulda Known Betta (featuring Ghostface Killah) (from “The Rose Experience” album)

-Me and You (from “The Rose Experience” album)

-Let Me Down Easy (from “The Rose Experience” album)

-Feels So Long (from the “Here, My Love” album)

-Blast Off (from the “Heaven’s Door” album)

-You Just Don’t Know (from the “Heaven’s Door” album)

-Love Will Do (from the “Therapy” album)

-Spinnin (from the “Therapy” album)