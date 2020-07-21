The Top 10 Best Jill Scott Songs

For the latest edition of our Top 10 Best Songs list, we dig into the legendary discography of Jill Scott. The singer has certainly given us a catalog of memorable albums, singles and album cuts, and putting this list together was no easy task.

Jill Scott will always be remembered for the way she burst onto the scene coming out of A Touch of Jazz in Philly with her unique blend of soul and poetry. Over 20 years later she is still here and among the greats we have in the R&B/Soul genre.

We took the time to revisit each of her five official albums along with the compilation projects she’s put out as well. There was plenty of material to pick from and Jill Scott has had so much more to offer us beyond just the singles she’s released.

As you’ll see from the list below, a lot of times we agreed that the singles were the best songs, however there are some gems we felt could have been singles as well. Regardless, we had to make sure to include an extra long honorable mention list so that we could highlight some extras in this feature.

Click Here to check out all of our Top 10 Lists. Click any of the song titles to hear that song. You can also click here to check out our in depth album feature celebrating the 20th anniversary of Jill Scott’s debut album.

Without further ado, here is our list in chronological order:

This is the one that got it all started for Jill Scott. A vintage neo-soul production, memorable and unique lyrics, and a fresh exciting new talent for that period.

This song has gone down as easily one of the best soul ballads of the 00’s.

A fun and breezy song that made a perfect companion to the different textures Jill gave us from the singles on her debut.



Put this song on and you’ll instantly be in a good mood. Such a feel good flavor to it.



This song was such a vibe before they started calling everything in R&B a vibe. The production is memorable and the song is so easy to zone out to.



This song was not selected as a single but Jill Scott’s sophomore effort had plenty of great choices. Such a musical explosion and that really puts it over the top.



Another non-single that we simply could not overlook. Jill Scott showed us another side on this sultry love ballad.



Would you believe that Jill Scott has no duets on any of her first three albums? This jam with Anthony Hamilton was well worth the wait.



Sonically this song is simply just so undeniable. It brings that funk that will keep you nodding your head the whole time.



Jill Scott has continued to land hit records on each of her albums and “Can’t Wait” showed us she knows how to keep evolving her sound while staying true.



Honorable Mention:

He Loves Me (Lyzel In E Flat) (from the “Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1” album)

Watching Me (from the “Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1” album)

Spring Summer Feeling (from the “Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2” album)

Bedda At Home (from the “Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2” album)

Cross My Mind (from the “Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2” album)

Hate On Me (from the The Real Thing: Words and Sounds Vol. 3 album)

The Real Thing (from the The Real Thing: Words and Sounds Vol. 3 album)

So Gone (What My Mind Says) (from the “The Light of the Sun” album)

Cruisin (from the “Woman” album)

I Adore You (from the “Golden Moments” album)