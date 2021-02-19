Toni Braxton Reaches #1 Spot on R&B Charts With “Gotta Move On” featuring H.E.R.

Congratulations are in order for Toni Braxton. The singer has already crafted a legendary career but now has another accolade to add to her resume.

Braxton has just reached the #1 spot on the Billboard Adult R&B Charts with her current single “Gotta Move On” featuring H.E.R. This is the singer’s 11th #1 hit overall and follows in the footsteps of recent #1 singles “Do It” and “Live Out Your Love” with Kem.

“Gotta Move On” as well as “Do It” were featured on Braxton’s most recent album “Spell My Name” which released last year in 2020.

This achievement also means that Braxton has charted at the #1 spot in four different decades so far.