Toni Braxton Reaches #1 Spot on Adult R&B Radio Charts with Latest Single “Do It”

Legendary singer Toni Braxton is adding another accolade to her already stellar music career.

Braxton has reached the top spot on the Billboard Adult R&B Radio Chart with her latest single “Do It”. The song originally released earlier this year in April before quickly becoming a fan favorite and rapidly rising up the charts.

“Do It” was co-written with her frequent collaborator Babyface as well as Antonio Dixon. There is also an energetic remix to the song which features fellow legend Missy Elliott.

The song is the first single from her upcoming 10th studio album “Spell My Name”. Braxton recently gave us a look at the cover art and tracklist for the project which is set to release on August 28th, 2020.

Also included on “Spell My Name” will be Braxton’s current single “Dance” which released last month. Toni also recently joined Kem on his song “Live Out Your Love” which is sure to challenge for the top spot on this same chart as well in the coming months.

Congratulations to Toni Braxton!