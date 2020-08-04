Toni Braxton Unveils Cover Art & Release Date for Upcoming Album “Spell My Name”

Legendary singer Toni Braxton is gearing up for the release of her upcoming album “Spell My Name” and she give us a look at the covert art for the project. This is the 10th studio album overall from Braxton (including her duet album “Love, Marriage & Divorce” with Babyface) and it is set to release on August 28th, 2020.

Included on the “Spell My Name” is the album’s lead single “Do It”. The song has already become a huge hit on Adult R&B Radio. There is also a remix of the song that features Missy Elliott.

Toni Braxton’s latest single “Dance” will also be included on “Spell My Name”. You can also expect to her a duet with H.E.R. on the song “Gotta Move On”.

Most recently, Toni Braxton linked up with Kem for the impfactful new single “Live Out Your Love”. That song will be included on Kem’s upcoming album.

Stay tuned for more on the upcoming album from Toni Braxton!