Tour Dates Announced For Usher & Chris Brown’s “The R&B Tour” (Raymond & Brown)

Global R&B icons Chris Brown and Usher have officially confirmed dates for a 2026 North American co-headlining stadium circuit titled “The R&B Tour” (Raymond & Brown). The announcement follows a viral joint teaser campaign on social media that had fans speculating about a collaboration between the two genre-defining artists.
Produced by Live Nation, the 33-date trek is scheduled to commence on Friday, June 26, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The tour will hit major markets across the United States and Canada, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Houston, before concluding on December 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
The tour has established a charitable component in partnership with Global Citizen. For every ticket sold, $1 will be donated to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aimed at expanding access to quality education for children globally.
The joint venture arrives as both artists coming off the most successful touring cycles of their careers:
Usher: Recently concluded his “USHER: Past, Present, Future” tour, which moved over 1.1 million tickets across 62 sold-out dates in North America and Europe.
Chris Brown: Wrapped his “BREEZY BOWL XX WORLD TOUR” last October. The 20th-anniversary trek became the highest-grossing tour ever by a solo Black American male artist, generating nearly $300 million in revenue from 2 million attendees.
Tickets for the 2026 stadium run are expected to be among the year’s most sought-after releases in the R&B genre.
THE RAYMOND & BROWN TOUR 2026 DATES:
Fri, Jun 26 | Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High
Tue, Jun 30 | Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium
Thu, Jul 2 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field
Fri, Jul 3 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field
Tue, Jul 7 | Cleveland, OH | Huntington Bank Field
Fri, Jul 10 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium
Sat, Jul 11 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium
Fri, Jul 17 | Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium
Tue, Jul 21 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center
Sat, Jul 25 | Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium
Tue, Jul 28 | Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium
Sat, Aug 1 | Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome
Fri, Aug 7 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium
Sat, Aug 8 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium
Tue, Aug 11 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium
Wed, Aug 12 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium
Mon, Aug 17 | Boston, MA | Gillette Stadium
Fri, Aug 21 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field
Fri, Aug 28 | San Francisco, CA | Levi’s Stadium
Sat, Sep 5 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium
Sun, Sep 6 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium
Thu, Sep 10 | Dallas, TX | AT&T Stadium
Fri, Sep 25 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium
Sat, Sep 26 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium
Tue, Sep 29 | Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium
Sat, Oct 3 | El Paso, TX | Sun Bowl Stadium
Mon, Oct 5 | San Antonio, TX | Alamodome
Fri, Oct 9 | Houston, TX | NRG Stadium
Sat, Nov 7 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Sun, Nov 8 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Fri, Nov 20 | New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
Thu, Dec 3 | Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
Fri, Dec 11 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium