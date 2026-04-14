Tour Dates Announced For Usher & Chris Brown’s “The R&B Tour” (Raymond & Brown)

Global R&B icons Chris Brown and Usher have officially confirmed dates for a 2026 North American co-headlining stadium circuit titled “The R&B Tour” (Raymond & Brown). The announcement follows a viral joint teaser campaign on social media that had fans speculating about a collaboration between the two genre-defining artists.

Produced by Live Nation, the 33-date trek is scheduled to commence on Friday, June 26, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The tour will hit major markets across the United States and Canada, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Houston, before concluding on December 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The tour has established a charitable component in partnership with Global Citizen. For every ticket sold, $1 will be donated to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aimed at expanding access to quality education for children globally.

The joint venture arrives as both artists coming off the most successful touring cycles of their careers:

Usher: Recently concluded his “USHER: Past, Present, Future” tour, which moved over 1.1 million tickets across 62 sold-out dates in North America and Europe.

Chris Brown: Wrapped his “BREEZY BOWL XX WORLD TOUR” last October. The 20th-anniversary trek became the highest-grossing tour ever by a solo Black American male artist, generating nearly $300 million in revenue from 2 million attendees.

Tickets for the 2026 stadium run are expected to be among the year’s most sought-after releases in the R&B genre.

THE RAYMOND & BROWN TOUR 2026 DATES:

Fri, Jun 26 | Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

Tue, Jun 30 | Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium

Thu, Jul 2 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field

Fri, Jul 3 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field

Tue, Jul 7 | Cleveland, OH | Huntington Bank Field

Fri, Jul 10 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium

Sat, Jul 11 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium

Fri, Jul 17 | Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium

Tue, Jul 21 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center

Sat, Jul 25 | Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

Tue, Jul 28 | Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium

Sat, Aug 1 | Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome

Fri, Aug 7 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Sat, Aug 8 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Tue, Aug 11 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium

Wed, Aug 12 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium

Mon, Aug 17 | Boston, MA | Gillette Stadium

Fri, Aug 21 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

Fri, Aug 28 | San Francisco, CA | Levi’s Stadium

Sat, Sep 5 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Sun, Sep 6 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Thu, Sep 10 | Dallas, TX | AT&T Stadium

Fri, Sep 25 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

Sat, Sep 26 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

Tue, Sep 29 | Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium

Sat, Oct 3 | El Paso, TX | Sun Bowl Stadium

Mon, Oct 5 | San Antonio, TX | Alamodome

Fri, Oct 9 | Houston, TX | NRG Stadium

Sat, Nov 7 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sun, Nov 8 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Fri, Nov 20 | New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

Thu, Dec 3 | Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Fri, Dec 11 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium