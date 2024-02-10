Usher Announces Upcoming “USHER: Past Present Future” Tour

To coincide with the release of his highly anticipated Usher Releases New Album “Coming Home” (Stream)ninth studio album “Coming Home”, R&B legend Usher has also announced his upcoming “Usher: Past Present Future” tour.

This comes on the heels of his incredibly successful two year My Way: The Las Vegas Residency run culminating in 100 sold out shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Usher will be traveling across the country performing in celebration of his 30-year storied career including songs from the recently released album.

Produced by Live Nation, USHER: Past Present Future 24-city tour will visit arenas across North America starting August 20 at Capital One Arena in Washington DC making stops in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Toronto, Atlanta and more, before wrapping up in Chicago at United Center on October 29. Tickets are available now.

This will of course follow his performance at the Super Bowl on February 11th, 2024.

USHER: Past Present Future NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Aug 20 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Aug 24 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Aug 27 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Aug 30 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Sep 2 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Sep 3 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Sep 6 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Sep 7 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Sep 12 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Sep 17 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Sep 21 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome

Sep 22 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome

Sep 28 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Sep 29 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Oct 4 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Oct 7 | Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX

Oct 11 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Oct 12 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Oct 17 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Oct 18 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Oct 22 | Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

Oct 26 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Oct 28 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Oct 29 | Chicago, IL | United Center