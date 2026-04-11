Usher & Chris Brown Announce Joint “The R&B Tour” (Raymond & Brown)

R&B superstars Usher and Chris Brown officially announced a massive joint tour, which has long been anticipated. This collaboration, long-requested by fans as an alternative to a Verzuz battle, is being hailed as a historic cultural moment for the genre.

The upcoming concert series is officially titled the R&B Tour: Raymond & Brown. The name is a direct nod to the artists’ names—combining Usher’s real surname, Usher Raymond, with Chris Brown’s last name—while the initials also serve as a tribute to the R&B genre they have helped define.

The announcement was made via a synchronized social media post featuring a cinematic trailer, which you can view below. The teaser shows the two icons riding motorcycles through city streets and entering an elevator, hinting at the high-energy, large-scale stadium production expected for the tour.

While the excitement is high, several key details remain under wraps. Official dates, specific cities, and venues have not yet been released. The tour is expected to kick off in late 2026.

No supporting acts have been announced yet, though previous solo tours for the artists featured stars like Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller.

This joint venture brings together two generations of R&B dominance. Usher, a foundational figure since the late 1990s, and Chris Brown, a global force since his 2005 debut, are expected to blend their extensive catalogs of classic hits and new material.

The tour also coincides with the upcoming release of Chris Brown’s new album, scheduled for May 8, 2026, further fueling the momentum behind the announcement. Despite past rumors of a rivalry, the “Raymond & Brown” tour signals a unified front from the two artists, celebrating their shared influence on the music industry.