Grammy-nominated R&B powerhouse Ari Lennox is officially returning to the stage with her 2026 North American “Vacancy Tour”. Produced by Live Nation, the extensive 31-city trek is set to support her critically acclaimed third studio album, Vacancy, which was released on January 23, 2026.

The tour kicks off on April 12 at the WAMU Theater in Seattle. Lennox will travel across major North American markets, including marquee stops at legendary venues such as: The Masonic in San Francisco (April 16), YouTube Theater in Inglewood (April 23), Fox Theatre in Atlanta (May 5), Massey Hall in Toronto (May 20) & Brooklyn Paramount in New York (May 27).

The journey concludes on June 6 at the Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte.

The Vacancy album and corresponding tour signal a sophisticated new chapter for the singer, often referred to as her “Soft Girl Era”. Recorded over three years across Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Miami, the 15-track project reunites Lennox with legendary hitmakers Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox. The album features singles such as “Twin Flame,” “Under the Moon,” and “Soft Girl Era”.

This tour follows her sold-out 2023 Age/Sex/Location trek, with high demand expected for her 2026 return.