Brian McKnight Scores 18th Billboard R&B Top 10 Hit With Latest Single “Nobody”

Brian McKnight is adding another accolade to his already legendary career. The singer is celebrating the fact that his latest single “Nobody” has just reached the Top 10 on the Billboard R&B Radio Charts.

This is the 18th single that McKnight has had reach the top 10 during his career that spans nearly three decades. Other hit songs of his that have reached that milestone include “Anytime” and “Back at One”.

The video for nobody was a tribute to McKnight’s wife and even featured footage from the couple’s wedding ceremony.

“Nobody” was included on McKnight’s 20th studio album “Exodus” which released earlier this year. The singer announced this would be his final album and he is retiring from recording new music. He detailed that decision in a recent interview we did with him via Instagram Live.

Congratulations once again to the legendary Brian McKnight!