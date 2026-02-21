Bruno Mars Unveils Tracklist For Upcoming Album “The Romantic”

Global superstar Bruno Mars has officially pulled back the curtain on his fourth solo studio album, The Romantic, revealing the full tracklist ahead of its worldwide release on February 27.

The announcement, shared via the artist’s official social media channels, follows a period of historic chart dominance for the singer-songwriter. Leading the project is the hit single “I Just Might,” which recently made history by debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track marks Mars’ first-ever No. 1 debut and his tenth overall chart-topper.

The arrival of The Romantic follows a string of monumental successes in 2024 and 2025 that have solidified Mars’ position as a premier force in the industry.

The Grammy-winning collaboration with Lady Gaga became the fastest song in Spotify history to reach 1 billion streams. His record-breaking duet with ROSÉ was recently named the IFPI Biggest-Selling Global Single of 2025. The track spent 12 weeks atop the Billboard Global 200 and secured “Song of the Year” at the 2025 MTV VMAs.

In January 2025, Mars became the first artist to surpass 150 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Mars continues to rewrite the record books regarding career longevity and commercial reach. As of 2026, he holds seven RIAA Diamond certifications. His breakout hit “Just the Way You Are” now stands as the highest-certified song in history at 21x Platinum. Additionally, his debut effort, Doo-Wops & Hooligans, remains the longest-running studio album by a solo male artist on the Billboard 200.

The upcoming album features nine tracks, including the aforementioned “I Just Might.” Fans can currently pre-save the digital album or pre-order an exclusive vinyl edition through official retail channels.

Risk It All

Cha Cha Cha

I Just Might

God Was Showing Off

Why You Wanna Fight?

On My Soul

Something Serious

Nothing Left

Dance With Me