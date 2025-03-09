Jon B. Unveils Album Cover & Release Date For Upcoming Album “Waiting on You”

R&B legend Jon B. has just announced that his long awaited upcoming album “Waiting On You” will release on March 21st, 2025. The album was originally expected to released during 2024, but now has an official release date.

This is the eighth studio album from Jon B., and is much anticipated since his last album “Comfortable Swagg” released over a decade ago in 2012.

Included on the album will be the lead single “Waiting On You” featuring Tank. Also on the album is the latest single “Natural Drug” which came out earlier this year. The album also features collaborations with rapper Rick Ross, and acclaimed singer-songwriter Alex Isley.

In celebration of the album and his milestone 30th anniversary in the music industry, he will embark on the “Pick Me Up Tour,” bringing his signature vocals and timeless hits to audiences nationwide. Shae Universe will join as the special guest.

WAITING ON YOU TRACKLIST:

Chozen

Hills to the Hood ft. Rick Ross

Still Got Love

Priceless

Show Me ft. Alex Isley

Waiting on You ft. Tank

Natural Drug

Pick Me Up

Bandit In the Night

Understand

Drift’n