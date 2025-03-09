Jon B. Unveils Album Cover & Release Date For Upcoming Album “Waiting on You”

R&B legend Jon B. has just announced that his long awaited upcoming album “Waiting On You” will release on March 21st, 2025. The album was originally expected to released during 2024, but now has an official release date.
This is the eighth studio album from Jon B., and is much anticipated since his last album “Comfortable Swagg” released over a decade ago in 2012.
Included on the album will be the lead single “Waiting On You” featuring Tank. Also on the album is the latest single “Natural Drug” which came out earlier this year. The album also features collaborations with rapper Rick Ross, and acclaimed singer-songwriter Alex Isley.
In celebration of the album and his milestone 30th anniversary in the music industry, he will embark on the “Pick Me Up Tour,” bringing his signature vocals and timeless hits to audiences nationwide. Shae Universe will join as the special guest.
WAITING ON YOU TRACKLIST:
Chozen
Hills to the Hood ft. Rick Ross
Still Got Love
Priceless
Show Me ft. Alex Isley
Waiting on You ft. Tank
Natural Drug
Pick Me Up
Bandit In the Night
Understand
Drift’n