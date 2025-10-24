Kehlani Releases “Folded: Homage Pack” EP Featuring Toni Braxton, Ne-Yo, Brandy, JoJo, Mario & Tank

In an absolutely epic moment for R&B, GRAMMY®-nominated artist Kehlani celebrates the phenomenal success of her viral hit single “Folded” by releasing the long-anticipated Folded Homage Pack EP, available everywhere today via Atlantic Records.

The six-track collection is a direct tribute to some of the artists who shaped modern R&B, featuring an unprecedented lineup of collaborations on remixes of the song. The Folded Homage Pack features powerhouse appearances from six legends of the genre including Toni Braxton, Brandy, Ne-Yo, JoJo, Mario & Tank.

Each remix beautifully highlights the unique style and vocal signature of the featured artist—from Brandy’s celestial ad-libs and harmonies to Ne-Yo’s vivid storytelling and Toni Braxton’s commanding voice. The project not only bolsters the momentum of “Folded” (which has become Kehlani’s biggest hit to date) but solidifies its status as a generational R&B moment.

The original single, “Folded,” released in June 2025, quickly became a viral sensation, leading to a wave of covers by both fans and professional artists. Kehlani curated this official EP to honor those who influenced their sound, turning a viral trend into a true love letter to R&B excellence.