Kehlani Releases Video For Latest Single “Back And Forth” With Missy Elliott

Two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B superstar Kehlani has officially released the music video for her electrifying hit single, “Back and Forth,” featuring hip-hop trailblazer Missy Elliott. The track serves as the latest visual offering from her highly successful, self-titled studio album, Kehlani.

Helmed by legendary music video director Director X, the visual places viewers directly in the center of a vibrant, immersive house party. Shot from an engaging point-of-view perspective, the video perfectly pairs Kehlani’s signature soulful vulnerability with Elliott’s unmatched charisma and innovation.

Adding to the nostalgic, high-energy atmosphere, the visual features intricate dance sequences and a surprise cameo appearance from R&B legend Monica.

The release of the “Back and Forth” video continues a dominant 2026 for Kehlani. Her self-titled album, released in April, marks her first full-length project since her 2024 mixtape While We Wait 2. The album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, moving 69,000 equivalent album units—securing the largest debut for an R&B album by a female artist this year.

The project represents Kehlani’s fourth top-10 entry on the Billboard 200 and her third to land within the top five. The album’s cross-chart dominance includes launching at:

No. 1 on R&B Albums

No. 2 on Top Albums

No. 2 on Vinyl Albums

No. 5 on Top Streaming Albums

No. 5 on the Indie Stores Chart

This massive commercial momentum has been heavily driven by the breakout single, “Folded.” The 2x Platinum-certified track recently earned Kehlani two GRAMMY® Awards for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song. Furthermore, “Folded” made history as the longest-running No. 1 song on the Billboard Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, commanding the summit for more than 17 weeks.

Capitalizing on her ongoing cultural impact, Kehlani recently announced a massive 41-date global tour presented by Live Nation.

The Kehlani World Tour will officially kick off its North American leg on August 6 at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The domestic route will hit major arenas and amphitheaters in cities including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Dallas, and Atlanta, before wrapping up on October 4 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in San Francisco, California. Support on select North American dates will be provided by Durand Bernarr, Isaia Huron, TheARTI$t, and WASEEL.

Following the North American dates, the tour will cross the Atlantic for a winter leg spanning the United Kingdom and Europe. Commencing on November 29 in Berlin, Germany, the international run will feature stops in Paris, Amsterdam, London, and Glasgow, before concluding on December 10 in Manchester, UK. Special guests Odeal and WASEEL are confirmed to join as support across all European and UK performances.

“Back and Forth” and the self-titled album Kehlani are available now on all digital streaming platforms.