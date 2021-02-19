Kem Shares Video for “Live Out Your Love” featuring Toni Braxton

Earlier this year, Kem scored a #1 hit on the Billboard Adult R&B Charts with his current single “Live Out Your Love” featuring Toni Braxton.

The singer has just released a video to accompany the smash single. The accolade just adds to his run of dominance on the Adult R&B charts over the past decade.

The song was of course included on his most recently released album “Love Always Wins”. The project featured the lead single “Lie to Me” which we included on our list of the Top 70 R&B Songs of 2020.