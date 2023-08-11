Kenny Lattimore Releases Video For Latest Single “Never Knew”

R&B legend Kenny Lattimore continues the promotion of his latest album “Here To Stay” with the release of yet another video, this time for the single “Never Knew”.

“Here To Stay” released back in 2021 and has already spawned a handful of videos. That includes the single “Take a Dose”, which earlier this year became Lattimore’s first #1 single on the Adult R&B Airplay charts in 25 years.

In case you missed it, we caught up with Lattimore around the time of the release of “Here To Stay” to discuss the album.