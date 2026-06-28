Kenyon Dixon Releases New Single “No Jodeci”

Five-time Grammy®-nominated R&B artist Kenyon Dixon has released a heartfelt new single, “No Jodeci.” The track serves as the second preview of his highly anticipated concept album, Ego Ruins Everything, which is scheduled for release on July 24.

Described as a slow-burning showcase of Dixon’s ability to craft timeless R&B, “No Jodeci” pairs his signature smooth vocals with an infectious hook. The record heavily explores themes of vulnerability and introspection, built around lyrics that capture a raw internal dialogue: “‘Cause I been searching / Ain’t found what I’ve been looking for, been feeling worthless / Girl, I been hurtin’ / Been tryna find my healing in sections and churches.”

The new album will mark Dixon’s first solo project since his nostalgic 2024 EP, The R&B You Love: For the ’99 and the 2000s.

“No Jodeci” follows the April release of “Talk You Through It,” a steamy cut that garnered acclaim from major industry publications including Essence, Vibe, and Rated R&B. To build anticipation for that release, Dixon partnered with the platform YAMS to host an exclusive early listening event, while also rewarding his dedicated fanbase—affectionately known as “KENFOLK”—with limited-edition autographed posters.

Dixon arrives at this album rollout amid a highly successful 2026. He is currently nominated for Best Group at the upcoming BET Awards alongside Terrace Martin for their collaborative album, Come As You Are. Furthermore, his profile grew considerably following a recent appearance providing background vocals for both artists during the highly publicized Tyrese vs. Tank VERZUZ battle.

To support his new music, Dixon is gearing up for an intimate series of live performances across several major markets late this summer.

August 7-8: Los Angeles, CA

August 15: Chicago, IL

August 16: St. Louis, MO

August 19: Detroit, MI

September 26: Atlanta, GA