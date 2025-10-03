Kindred The Family Soul Releases New album “Grandlife” (Stream)

Kindred the Family Soul have just released their eighth studio album “Grandlife”. It was released on October 3, 2025.

The album is described by the duo, Fatin Dantzler and Aja Graydon-Dantzler, as their “most intentional work” to date, focusing on themes of love and life. The lead single from the album, “For Life,” was released on September 19, 2025, to coincide with their 27th wedding anniversary. The song celebrates their enduring relationship and is a testament to their long-standing love story.

The album is a continuation of their signature neo-soul sound, with authentic and heartfelt storytelling drawn from their personal experiences.

The album contains eight all new tracks, and is the follow up to their previous project “Auntie & Unc” which came out in 2021.