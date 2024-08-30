Louis York Releases New Album “Songs With Friends” (Stream)

Louis York (aka Claude Kelly & Chuck Harmony) have just released their sophomore album “Songs With Friends”.

On the new project, the duo collaborate with the likes of Jessie J, PJ Morton, Tamia, Anthony Hamilton, Gramps Morgan (Morgan Heritage), Chris Daughtry, Lalah Hathaway, and The Shindellas to bring their vision to life.

“Songs With Friends” is a genre-bending moment that showcases how music has no boundaries or limitations, blending various genres to create a unique and compelling listening experience.

Included on the project are the previously released singles “Heaven Bound” featuring Jessie J, “Alone A Lot” featuring Anthony Hamilton, “Puppet Strings” featuring PJ Morton, and “Three Little Words” featuring Tamia.

This is the follow up to the group’s debut album “American Griots” which released in 2019.