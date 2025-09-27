Mariah Carey Releases New Album “Here For It All” (Stream)

Mariah Carey has released her 16th studio album, “Here for It All,” marking her first new full-length release in seven years. The album, which came out on Friday, September 26, 2025, blends R&B, pop, gospel, and hip-hop, and includes collaborations with artists like Anderson .Paak, Kehlani, Shenseea, and The Clark Sisters.

Preceded by the singles “Type Dangerous” and “Sugar Sweet,” the album is being described as a reflection of Carey’s personal journey and a celebration of her multifaceted sound. The 11-track project features a cover of Paul McCartney’s “My Love” and a gospel track with The Clark Sisters, both of whom Carey has cited as a major influence.

Carey has referred to this release as “the era of me,” and critics are noting that the album showcases her vulnerability while reaffirming her status as a music icon.